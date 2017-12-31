Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan

AMMAN: “Rumours and misleading claims have been circulated over the past few days by a number of online outlets and social media websites, spreading lies about Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, and Prince Talal bin Muhammed.The Royal Hashemite Court will pursue legal measures against those who spread lies and false claims against Their Royal Highnesses the Princes and members of the Royal Hashemite Family, as the fabricated news circulated recently is aimed at undermining Jordan and its institutions.Our loyal people do not fall for such lies, which can never damage Jordan’s national unity and the deep-rooted relationship between Jordanians and the Royal Hashemite Family.His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), had sent Their Royal Highnesses letters in appreciation of their service after they were referred to retirement from the JAF.Their Royal Highnesses had been exemplary officers of the Arab Army, loyal to Jordan and the Hashemite Throne.”