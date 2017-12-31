  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan

Middle-East

Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan

Arab News |

Related Articles

AMMAN: “Rumours and misleading claims have been circulated over the past few days by a number of online outlets and social media websites, spreading lies about Their Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, and Prince Talal bin Muhammed.

The Royal Hashemite Court will pursue legal measures against those who spread lies and false claims against Their Royal Highnesses the Princes and members of the Royal Hashemite Family, as the fabricated news circulated recently is aimed at undermining Jordan and its institutions.

Our loyal people do not fall for such lies, which can never damage Jordan’s national unity and the deep-rooted relationship between Jordanians and the Royal Hashemite Family.

His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), had sent Their Royal Highnesses letters in appreciation of their service after they were referred to retirement from the JAF.

Their Royal Highnesses had been exemplary officers of the Arab Army, loyal to Jordan and the Hashemite Throne.”

Related Articles

Tags: Jordan Amman

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US stresses key Saudi role in crushing Daesh

NEW YORK: A senior official from the Trump administration noted Saudi Arabia’s regional stewardship...

Opposition questions Russia’s role in Syria resolution

JEDDAH: Any sidelining of the peace process from the Geneva track is a diversion of world attention...

US stresses key Saudi role in crushing Daesh
Opposition questions Russia’s role in Syria resolution
Statement from the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan
ODS Movement looks to popularize one-state solution for Palestine
UK new year’s honours list touches Arab world
Fierce fighting kills dozens in northwest Syria
Latest News
YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
263 views
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
132 views
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
607 views
New bird flu cases reported in KSA; transport of live birds between regions banned
186 views
Boko Haram kills four loggers in NE Nigeria
16 views
Saudi Aramco launches ship manufacturing venture
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR