  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Interested in the weather? Join the new Saudi Meteorological Club

Saudi Arabia

Interested in the weather? Join the new Saudi Meteorological Club

Arab News |

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Saudi Meteorological Club for weather and climate amateurs was established under the umbrella of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME).

This club aims to encourage the participation of all people, especially experts, to raise awareness of meteorology in the Kingdom, as well as organizing work in this field.

Seventy climate amateurs have already joined the club. The conditions to become a member of the club are to be a Saudi, be more than 20 years old, and be interested in the climate.

The club is followed by Prince Faisal bin Khaled, governor of Northern Border region, who said that the club seeks to attract international consultative experts to communicate in the cognitive and scientific fields and support the climate amateurs’ first steps, especially the young national talents.

The prince said: “The club seeks to hold conferences, lectures and specialized programs; organize an annual competition for the Kingdom’s climate amateurs; establish a special library in this field to provide the necessary information; and find the right solutions with the governmental and private authorities, to achieve the club’s objectives.

The club is promoted by sharing climate information released by the PME, and training and participating in the climate-related events.

Recently, a new weather and climate forecast station was inaugurated in the Northern Border region, including weather and climate prediction, an early radar system, and satellite imagery.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME). Saudi Meteorological Club

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Interested in the weather? Join the new Saudi Meteorological Club

RIYADH: The Saudi Meteorological Club for weather and climate amateurs was established under the...

YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’

JEDDAH: Leaders of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) hope their alliance...

Interested in the weather? Join the new Saudi Meteorological Club
YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
New bird flu cases reported in KSA; transport of live birds between regions banned
Saudi Aramco launches ship manufacturing venture
Latest News
Interested in the weather? Join the new Saudi Meteorological Club
33 views
YEAR IN REVIEW 2017: Islamic coalition vows to ‘wipe terrorists from face of the earth’
346 views
Muslim World League holds global peace forum in South Africa
170 views
Jeddah airport: Drastic changes expected in employment of women
800 views
New bird flu cases reported in KSA; transport of live birds between regions banned
275 views
Boko Haram kills four loggers in NE Nigeria
66 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR