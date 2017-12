RIYADH: Turki Al Al-Shiekh, the board chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), announced a reduction in prices for unified class football matches in the Kingdom’s stadiums to SR20 ($5.34) as a maximum price instead of SR50, until the end of the current sports season, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an announcement by GSA on Saturday.The GSA chief also ordered that there will be drawings for 20 cars during the next four rounds in coordination with the competition’s sponsoring companies.The step reportedly comes in the context of the GSA’s concern over giving fans the opportunity to attend and support their teams during the upcoming games, according to the announcement.