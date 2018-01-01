  • Search form

Middle-East

Policeman killed in rare Oman stabbing

AFP
Serious crime such as murder is exceptionally rare in Oman (Shutterstock)

Muscat: A policeman was stabbed to death Saturday in a rare attack in Oman’s capital Muscat, authorities said, with his assailant described as “mentally ill.”
Police said the attacker stabbed the policeman at a Muscat shopping center, adding that the assailant “was in possession of a document indicating that he was mentally ill.”
One officer told Omani public television that police had gone to the shopping center after reports of suspicious behavior and confronted the man at a fast-food restaurant.
The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one officer, delivering a fatal wound. Two other officers were wounded and the assailant was arrested.
The crime rate is very low in Oman, with incidents of serious crime extremely rare in the Arabian Peninsula nation.

