  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says ‘time for change’ in Iran

Middle-East

Trump says ‘time for change’ in Iran

AFP |
US President Donald Trump and son Barrin arrive for a new year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday it was “time for change” in Iran and that the country’s people were “hungry” for freedom, after days of deadly protests against the government in Tehran.
“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration,” Trump tweeted, referring to the nuclear pact sealed under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.
“The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!“
Trump has been vocal on Twitter about the protests in Iran since they erupted last week.
“The world is watching!” he said, reposting clips of his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September.
“Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice,” he tweeted, quoting from the speech.
But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back, saying the US leader — whose “whole being is against the nation of Iran — had “no right” to sympathize with protesters.
Ten people were killed overnight in Iran, local media reported, bringing the death toll after four days of protests to 12.
Tags: Protests in Iran

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies

DUBAI: Oman’s state budget for 2018, approved by ruler Sultan Qaboos on Monday, boosts spending at...

Abbas condemns Israeli ruling party vote for West Bank annexation

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Monday harshly condemned a vote by Israel’s ruling...

Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies
Abbas condemns Israeli ruling party vote for West Bank annexation
Syria’s Assad names new defense and other ministers
Trump says ‘time for change’ in Iran
Air strikes in east Syria kill 12 civilians
Policeman killed in rare Oman stabbing
Latest News
Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment initiative
Sabbir Rahman fined, stripped of Bangladesh contract after assault
16 views
Trump threatens to cut aid to Pakistan, a 'haven to terrorists'
1344 views
Oman 2018 state budget lifts spending; little to reassure rating agencies
65 views
Abbas condemns Israeli ruling party vote for West Bank annexation
103 views
Syria’s Assad names new defense and other ministers
89 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR