Record signing Virgil van Dijk calls Liverpool a 'perfect match'

LONDON: Liverpool’s new signing Virgil van Dijk says the club is the “perfect match” for him after his world record move from Southampton was officially completed.The 26-year-old switched from the Saints last week in a deal understood to be worth £75 million ($101 million), the highest fee ever paid for a defender.And speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Dutchman said: “With the history at the club and everything around it — even the training ground and stuff — it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well.”Van Dijk, who has signed what the club announced as a “long-term contract” at Anfield, said he is not concerned by the pressure his price tag might put on him. The fee eclipses the £54 million spent by Manchester City to sign England full-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham last summer.“Obviously there is a lot of money being paid, but I cannot do anything about that money, I cannot do anything about the price — nobody can,” the Holland international said.“It is only the market. The only thing I can do is just work hard, do the good things and be 100 percent every day. That’s what I definitely want to do — and I am going to do.“I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special.“I think this is the right time for me to be here and to develop all sorts of aspects of my game. I am looking forward to doing that, that’s the main thing.”His fellow Dutch international and new teammate Georginio Wijnaldum spoke of the rest of the Liverpool squad’s delight at the signing.“I am really happy, of course,” Wijnaldum told liverpoolfc.com. “He is not only my teammate now but is also a friend of mine. I’ve played together with him for the national team. I’m happy that he is coming – now I am not the only Dutch player. Wijnaldum revealed everyone at the club was “excited” to have can Dijk at the club. He said: “Liverpool is a big club that will always sign big players. In the squad, everyone will be happy if big players come to the club because it gives you a better chance of winning games and winning trophies.“Everyone is excited, not only the players but also the fans and the people at the club. We’re always excited if players choose Liverpool [when] they could also choose other teams.”And in Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk believes he is working with the right man who can help his career develop. The former Groningen and Celtic defender said: “Since he has come in, I think he has made a lot of progress until now and I think it is only hopefully going to get better and better. Hopefully I can contribute to that as well and keep working hard.“Everybody obviously from a Liverpool perspective knows how he is; how lively he is, how he can make players better and give them confidence as well. It just suits me as well. I think he can make me a better player and I am just looking forward to working with him,” he added.Van Dijk was unable to play in Liverpool’s New Year’s Day game against Burnley as his registration was not concluded in time.