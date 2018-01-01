  • Search form

Syria's Assad names new defense and other ministers

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.(AFP)
BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday issued a decree appointing new ministers for defense, industry and information, Syrian state television reported.
He appointed General Ali Abdullah Ayoub as defense minister, Mohammed Mazen Ali Yousef as industry minister and Imad Abullah Sarah as information minister, state television reported, citing the decree.

