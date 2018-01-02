  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Board of Saudi club Al-Nassr dissolved

Sports

Board of Saudi club Al-Nassr dissolved

ARAB NEWS |
President of the General Sports Authority Turki Al-Asheikh
JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s top sports authority dissolved the board of Al-Nassr sports club on Monday, according to a statement from the body.
President of the General Sports Authority Turki Al-Asheikh decided that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club’s board of directors will be replaced by an acting board headed by Salman bin Fahad Al-Malik.
The decision comes after a commission found a charge against Salman Al-Quraini, a member of the board, to be true and that the board was aware of the violations.
The new board of directors is expected to be formed in a week.
Al-Nassr is a Riyadh-based sports club founded in 1955.
The team, who are 3rd in the SPL ended a lackluster run in December by beating title rivals Al-Ahli 3-1 on Friday in the Saudi capital.
The club was Saudi league champions for the 2013/14 season.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Board of Saudi club Al-Nassr dissolved

JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s top sports authority dissolved the board of Al-Nassr sports club...

Hussein Ali could be Gulf Cup hero for Iraq

Special

KUWAIT: Hussein Ali has cemented his place in the Iraqi national side after making his debut only...

Board of Saudi club Al-Nassr dissolved
Hussein Ali could be Gulf Cup hero for Iraq
Late Ragnar Klavan goal seals Liverpool win over Burnley
Sabbir Rahman fined, stripped of Bangladesh contract after assault
Ben Stokes cleared to play in Indian Premier League
5 things we learned from MCG Ashes Test
Latest News
US customs processing outage delays international travelers
Parking garage fire destroys roughly 1,400 cars in UK
261 views
9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
154 views
Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork
74 views
Saudi artifacts on a worldwide tour, kicking off with Japan
91 views
Jazan Heritage Village brings centuries of tradition in one place
62 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR