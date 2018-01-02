Board of Saudi club Al-Nassr dissolved

JEDDAH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s top sports authority dissolved the board of Al-Nassr sports club on Monday, according to a statement from the body.

President of the General Sports Authority Turki Al-Asheikh decided that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) club’s board of directors will be replaced by an acting board headed by Salman bin Fahad Al-Malik.

The decision comes after a commission found a charge against Salman Al-Quraini, a member of the board, to be true and that the board was aware of the violations.

The new board of directors is expected to be formed in a week.

Al-Nassr is a Riyadh-based sports club founded in 1955.

The team, who are 3rd in the SPL ended a lackluster run in December by beating title rivals Al-Ahli 3-1 on Friday in the Saudi capital.

The club was Saudi league champions for the 2013/14 season.