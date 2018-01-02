  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison

World

9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison

The Associated Press |
Injured prisoners receive medical care in an ambulance after a rebellion at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex in the state of Goias, Brazil, on Monday. (AP)

Related Articles

SAO PAULO: Inmates from rival gangs battled at a prison in Goias state Monday, leaving nine dead and 14 injured, authorities told the Brazilian news site G1.
Officials said the violence at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex apparently erupted when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed. The attackers set mattresses on fire when they entered the neighboring corridors and burned the bodies of those who were killed, authorities said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.
Authorities confirmed the number of dead, but said identifications had not yet been made, G1 reported.
Local media said about 106 inmates escaped during the riot, and officials had recaptured 29. The reports said 127 other inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily.
Officers from the Special Penitentiary Operations Group regained control of the prison with the support of military police about two hours after the riot started.
Exactly one year ago, a prison riot at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex in Amazonas state caused 56 deaths. A day later, four prisoners were killed at the Puraqueuqara Prison Unit in the same state. Thirty-three more inmates died Jan. 6 in a riot at a prison in Roraima state, and 26 were killed Jan. 14 when inmates rebelled at Alcacuz prison in Rio Grande do Norte.

Related Articles

Tags: Brazil prison sao paulo

Comments

MORE FROM World

Parking garage fire destroys roughly 1,400 cars in UK

LONDON: An estimated 1,400 cars were destroyed in a huge fire that raged through a multi-story...

9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison

SAO PAULO: Inmates from rival gangs battled at a prison in Goias state Monday, leaving nine dead...

Parking garage fire destroys roughly 1,400 cars in UK
9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork
Bangladesh to export clothing made in jails
National Register of Citizens causes unease among Muslims in Assam
Anti-Beijing protesters march in Hong Kong
Latest News
Parking garage fire destroys roughly 1,400 cars in UK
193 views
9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
111 views
Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork
16 views
Saudi artifacts on a worldwide tour, kicking off with Japan
53 views
Jazan Heritage Village brings centuries of tradition in one place
29 views
Marriage contracts for expats are now easier in Saudi Arabia
649 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR