  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork

World

Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork

Reuters |
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) shakes hands with a newly graduated police woman during a Bolivarian National Police officers' graduation ceremony in Caracas, Venezuela, in this December 20, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities arrested a National Guard soldier over the weekend and accused him of shooting a pregnant 18 year-old during an incident that local media described as a melee over scarce pork.
Alexandra Colopoy was gunned down by First Sergeant David Rebolledo, according to a tweet by the state prosecutor late Sunday night. No further details were provided, but critics of President Nicolas Maduro’s leftist government seized on the incident, calling it a stark example of the oil-rich country’s meltdown.
Local media reported that Colopoy’s husband and a witness said the soldiers were drunk when they arrived at the queue for pork in a poor area of Caracas. They said the soldiers ordered the Venezuelans to move on because the traditional Christmas meat had run out, but the group refused.
“The National Guard went crazy and started firing,” Colopoy’s spouse Bernabé said in a filmed interview circulating on social media. “She fell to the ground,” he said, adding his wife was five month pregnant. His brother Alejandro was also shot, but was recovering, he said.
Prosecutor Tarek Saab condemned the incident.
“The Venezuelan state guarantees the respect and application of human rights, as well as sanctions for those who violate them,” he tweeted.
Food riots and rowdy queues in front of supermarkets have become frequent in Venezuela. The OPEC country is reeling from a fourth year of brutal recession. Millions of residents have salaries that add up to just a few US dollars a month, making it difficult to obtain enough food.
“This is how the murderous regime treats the people,” opposition lawmaker Delsa Solorzano tweeted on Monday. “The sorrow of this man, whose wife and baby to be were killed by a bullet from the state, is Venezuela’s sorrow.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork

CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities arrested a National Guard soldier over the weekend and accused him...

9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison

SAO PAULO: Inmates from rival gangs battled at a prison in Goias state Monday, leaving nine dead...

Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork
9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
Parking garage fire destroys roughly 1,400 cars in UK
Bangladesh to export clothing made in jails
National Register of Citizens causes unease among Muslims in Assam
Anti-Beijing protesters march in Hong Kong
Latest News
Venezuela says soldier arrested for killing pregnant woman in line for pork
Saudi artifacts on a worldwide tour, kicking off with Japan
31 views
Jazan Heritage Village brings centuries of tradition in one place
18 views
Marriage contracts for expats are now easier in Saudi Arabia
434 views
9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison
94 views
Palestinians slam Israeli expansionism
136 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR