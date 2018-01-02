  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

Offbeat

13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

GREGORY KATZ | AP |
Patas monkeys

Related Articles

LONDON: Officials say 13 monkeys have died in a fire at a safari park in England, marking the second major fire at an animal attraction in the last two weeks.
The fire started early Tuesday morning in the Patas monkey house at Woburn Safari Park, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of London. The enclosure is part of the African Forest drive-through section of the popular attraction.
The park said in a statement that nothing could be done to prevent the death of the 13 Patas monkeys. “Staff and fire crews attended the scene; however, devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the 13 animals could be saved,” the park said.
Firefighters found the Patas monkey house ablaze with the roof caved in when they arrived. Officials said 90 percent of the building was damaged.
It took just over two hours to control the fire.
Early indications are that other animals were not injured. The safari park houses a variety of animals including elephants, lions and zebras.
The fire follows a Dec. 23 blaze at London Zoo that killed an aardvark and four meerkats. The cause of that fire, which badly damaged a cafe, has not been established.
The London zoo Tuesday postponed its annual animal census, which is required by law in order for the zoo to maintain its operating license, because of the fire.
Officials say the cause of the Woburn Safari Park fire is being investigated. The park will remain open except for the African jungle enclosure section.

Related Articles

Tags: fire accident Offbeat

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction

LONDON: Officials say 13 monkeys have died in a fire at a safari park in England, marking the...

American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video

TOKYO: American blogger Logan Paul apologized Tuesday after getting slammed for a video he shared...

13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video
Mariah Carey makes it through Times Square set unscathed
Blaze scare for top Egyptian star
Latest ‘Star Wars’ passes $1 billion mark in third week
Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment initiative
Latest News
13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
1 views
BP takes $1.5 bln charge over US tax changes, joining Shell
19 views
Iran’s leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
125 views
Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah named Arab Player of the Year
40 views
American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video
32 views
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR