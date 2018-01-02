  • Search form

  Trump denounces 'brutal and corrupt' Iranian regime, Iran responds

Trump denounces ‘brutal and corrupt’ Iranian regime, Iran responds

AFP
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron walk across the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 1, 2018, after vacationing at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AFP/Mandel Ngan)

Washington: President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters Tuesday for acting against Tehran’s “brutal and corrupt” regime after days of unrest that have seen 21 people killed and hundreds arrested.
“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump tweeted, a day after calling for regime change in the Islamic republic.
“All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’ The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The US is watching!“

Iran’s foreign ministry responded to US President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack, saying he should focus on “homeless and hungry people” in his own country rather than insulting Iranians.
“Instead of wasting his time sending useless and insulting tweets regarding other countries, he would be better off seeing to the domestic issues of his own country such as daily killings of dozens of people... and the existence of millions of homeless and hungry people,” said ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

Tags: Iran Donald Trump Twitter Iran protests Protests in Iran

