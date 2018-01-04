Ground services recruit Saudi women to work at local airports

RIYADH: Bassam Al-Bokhari, chief shared-services officer at Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS), told Arab News that new Saudi female recruits will join the company and start their training program in February.Al-Bokhari said that the women will work at check-in counters.To help them prepare, Al-Bokhari said: “They will be enrolled in an intensive training program. The program includes technical training courses such as passenger services, check-in procedures, safety, security, and soft skills courses such as communication skills, customer services skills and time management.”Training will be held in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.Previously, SGS organized the first recruitment forum in Jeddah, under the “Your Way to the Future” program, held Dec. 24-27, 2017. The program aimed to recruit fresh university graduates of both genders to work in service areas at King Abdul Aziz International Airport terminals.Omar Najjar, SGS CEO, said that these efforts were part of the company’s support for the Kingdom’s directions to “empower Saudi females to become a productive part of society.”Al-Bokhari said that the response they received was massive. “We have received over 10,000 applications through our online career portal.”