  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |
King Salman receives Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus added a new dimension to their bilateral relations after wide-ranging talks here at Al-Yamamah Palace Wednesday between King Salman and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who arrived here Tuesday night on his maiden visit to the Kingdom.
Anastasiades, the first Cypriot president to visit Saudi Arabia, discussed with King Salman the whole gamut of bilateral and regional issues of common concerns. The need to strengthen the EU’s relations with Gulf countries was also discussed in the president’s talks.
“The talks focused on a range of key regional issues that have been hampering peace and security in the Middle East,” said Nikos Panayi, ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, speaking exclusively to Arab News on Wednesday. He pointed out that “the signing ceremony of three agreements was witnessed by King Salman and the Cyprus president.”
Panayi said “a major memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the two countries for holding periodic political consultations.” The MoU will make provision for regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the Kingdom and Cyprus. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed for avoidance of double taxation, the envoy added.
According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), President Anastasiades praised the productive meeting he had with the King Salman.
“The meeting was extremely productive and creative, always, to the benefit of the interests of the Cypriot people and our Saudi friends,” he said, speaking to the staff of Joannou and Paraskevaides, a Cypriot company operating in Saudi Arabia.
On other accords endorsed by the two sides, the Cyprus ambassador said that “an executive program for cooperation was inked by the state-owned General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Cypriot Ministry of Transport.” During his stay in Riyadh, President Anastasiades also met Abdullatif Al-Zayani, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and discussed important regional and international subjects of common concern.
Nicos Christodoulides, a spokesman for the Cypriot president, said that the talks with the GCC chief focused on “the need to strengthen the EU’s relations with the countries of the region, for which the Republic of Cyprus can and has the will to play a major role.” Christodoulides added that “the king and the president also discussed security issues, fighting terrorism, regional relations, and how the developments in our region are evolving.”
He said that “the historic visit of President Anastasiades to Saudi Arabia fulfills one of the main objectives of Cyprus’s foreign policy: to strengthen its relations with the Gulf countries.” The spokesman noted that “the agreement on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries provides for consultations twice a year to discuss issues of common interest.” He added that “there is an interest in Saudi Arabia on energy issues and this visit is the beginning of a new period in our relations.”

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Cyprus King Salman Nicos Anastasiades

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Cyprus added a new dimension to their bilateral relations after wide-...

No VAT on lease, mortgage deals signed before January 1 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The General Authority for Zakat and Income Tax (GAZT) announced that all finance lease...

Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues
No VAT on lease, mortgage deals signed before January 1 in Saudi Arabia
Yemen coalition ambassadors condemn Iran for fueling crisis with militias
Ground services recruit Saudi women to work at local airports
3 nurses fired for abusing newborn baby in Taif
King Salman receives Cypriot president
Latest News
Seaplane wreck lifted from Sydney river after crash on New Year’s Eve
5 views
Silence is golden: Trump gets poll boost after golfing break
12 views
Reinventing Jeddah’s beauty industry
49 views
Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues
403 views
No VAT on lease, mortgage deals signed before January 1 in Saudi Arabia
1891 views
Yemen coalition ambassadors condemn Iran for fueling crisis with militias
278 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR