  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin approves resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo

World

Putin approves resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo

REUTERS |
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, has approved the resumption of flights between Russia and Cairo after the commercial service had ceased in October 2015 in the wake of a Daesh attack on a Metrojet flight. (AP)

Related Articles

MOSCOW: Russian president Vladimir Putin authorized the resumption of regular Russian airline flights to Cairo, according to a document published on the Moscow government’s website on Thursday.
Russia halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in October 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight departing the tourist resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board.
Putin’s clearance for flights to resume was effective from Jan. 2, the Russian government document said, though it gave no timeline for the actual resumption of service.
Egyptian airport sources said flights would resume first between Cairo and Moscow in April, then negotiations will begin about restoring flights to the Red Sea resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada — popular with Russian tourists.
“The resumption of flights between Russia and Cairo is a very good sign, giving hope that charter flights to the Red Sea resorts will be possible soon,” Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the head of Russia’s tour operators association, Maya Lomidze, as saying.
The 2015 bombing aboard the Metrojet airliner, claimed by Daesh, and Russia’s suspension flight service dealt heavy blows to Egypt’s tourism industry, a major source of its hard currency reserves.

Related Articles

Tags: Russia Egypt Cairo Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM World

Putin approves resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo

MOSCOW: Russian president Vladimir Putin authorized the resumption of regular Russian airline...

12 dead in South Africa passenger train crash

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s transport minister says at least 12 people died and more than 260 were...

Putin approves resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo
12 dead in South Africa passenger train crash
Chad FM warns of regional ‘threat’ after E. Guinea coup bid
China puts Tibetan language advocate on trial for subversion
Philippines fines Sanofi, suspends clearance for dengue vaccine Dengvaxia
Tony Blair tells UK voters: time is running out to reverse Brexit
Latest News
Putin approves resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo
Nobel Peace Laureate Ebadi calls on Iranians to continue protests
26 views
12 dead in South Africa passenger train crash
36 views
Oil at highest since 2015, as Iran unrest spooks market
136 views
Chad FM warns of regional ‘threat’ after E. Guinea coup bid
52 views
More than half of Iraq’s displaced have returned home: IOM
327 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR