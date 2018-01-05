Vets pull off life-saving C-section on stricken camel at prestigious Saudi festival

JEDDAH: A veterinary team at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival performed a life-saving cesarean on a mother camel who was bleeding and having difficulty giving birth. Necessary medical and nursing care was provided until the camel fully recovered.Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Badrani, general supervisor of veterinary teams at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, said one of the participants at the auction asked for help from the veterinary clinic because his she-camel was having trouble during parturition.“Veterinary teams participate in the festival to examine camels and provide services through on-site clinics or mobile units,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Badrani.The veterinary teams also educate breeders on correct practices when dealing with camels, he added. The festival, near Ramah, will continue until the beginning of February.