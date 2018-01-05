Saudi Arabia, Egypt agree to boost parliamentary friendship committee

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have agreed to develop the role of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee via more mutual visits and coordination on regional and international issues.This was announced after a meeting in Riyadh between Abdullah Al-Asheikh, Shoura Council speaker, and Ali Abdel-Aal, speaker of the Egyptian Council of Representatives.The agreement came on the heels of a meeting between King Salman and Abdel-Aal at Al-Yamamah Palace on Wednesday, during which they reviewed relations between the two countries.King Salman and Abdel-Aal also discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the parliamentary field. Al-Asheikh attended the meeting.Abdel-Aal said: “We are pleased to meet King Salman, who praised Saudi-Egyptian relations and the continuous coordination between the two leaderships in all fields and issues in the region.”Former Shoura Council member Sadaka Yahya Fadil on Thursday said bilateral ties have benefited both countries, which are united against terrorism and support each other in all areas.He urged Egyptian businessmen to visit the Kingdom and witness the “promising” Vision 2030 reform plan.“The relationship is historical. Saudi Arabia is tied to Egypt and Egypt is tied to the Kingdom socially, politically and culturally, among others,” Fadil said, describing Saudis and Egyptians as one people living in two countries. “There’s a lot we can do together,” he added.“The visit of the Egyptian Council of Representatives is another sign of the steady friendship between the two sides. The two brotherly countries always sign agreements if a visit takes place.”Saudi Arabia and Egypt have a united position on the global stage, making them stronger and listened to on international issues, Fadil said, adding that both countries are members of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).“At the IPU there are many issues discussed, and Saudi Arabia and Egypt need support for their ideas and interests. Egypt has always been a supporter of Saudi Arabia and vice versa,” he said.