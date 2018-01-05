  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’

World

Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’

AP |
Britain's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson holds a news conference in British embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: Britain’s Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Daesh group are “far from over” despite its defeat in Iraq.
Williamson says the fight now “enters a new phase” and expressed his government’s commitment to continue working with the US-led coalition to hunt down remaining Daesh fighters in Syria and elsewhere.
He spoke at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday. He signed a statement of intent for a £10 million British ($13. 5 million) investment in Iraq’s counter terrorism capacities.
Williamson said his government is determined to “win the war online, preventing (Daesh) viral propaganda from recruiting yet more fanatical fighters.”
Last month, Iraq declared the defeat of Daesh after more than three years of fierce fighting against the extremists in northern and western Iraq.

Related Articles

Tags: Daesh Iraq Britain Gavin Williamson

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’

BAGHDAD: Britain’s Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Daesh group...

Aid group projects 48,000 births in crowded Rohingya camps

DHAKA:An aid agency projects 48,000 babies will be born this year in the refugee camps for Rohingya...

Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’
Aid group projects 48,000 births in crowded Rohingya camps
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition government
US firm Ocean Infinity gets go signal to resume MH370 search
Brexiteer Nigel Farage enters the lion’s den to meet EU’s chief negotiator
Inter-Korean officials talks to be held on January 9
Latest News
Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’
Aid group projects 48,000 births in crowded Rohingya camps
48 views
Israel grants bail to Palestinian woman in ‘slap video’ case
104 views
Morgan Stanley to take $1.25 billion Q4 earnings hit from US tax overhaul
25 views
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition government
57 views
US firm Ocean Infinity gets go signal to resume MH370 search
48 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR