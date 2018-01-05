Britain’s defense secretary: War against Daesh in ‘new phase’

BAGHDAD: Britain’s Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Daesh group are “far from over” despite its defeat in Iraq.Williamson says the fight now “enters a new phase” and expressed his government’s commitment to continue working with the US-led coalition to hunt down remaining Daesh fighters in Syria and elsewhere.He spoke at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday. He signed a statement of intent for a £10 million British ($13. 5 million) investment in Iraq’s counter terrorism capacities.Williamson said his government is determined to “win the war online, preventing (Daesh) viral propaganda from recruiting yet more fanatical fighters.”Last month, Iraq declared the defeat of Daesh after more than three years of fierce fighting against the extremists in northern and western Iraq.