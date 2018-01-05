  • Search form

Offbeat

Algerian pop star Kamilya Ward sings in Egyptian dialect

Kamilya Ward
DUBAI: Algerian singer and Arab Idol star Kamilya Ward is currently working in Dubai on a new remix for her Egyptian song, “Kol Shei’ Warid,” which is the most viewed song on Arabica TV, Elmshaher reported.

The song’s viewing rate continues to rise on Arabica TV, YouTube, and several other TV channels, and it is Kamilya’s first experience singing in an Egyptian dialect.
The music video, filmed in Dubai and Lebanon, won critical and popular acclaim as a result of the new cinematic techniques used as well as Kamilya’s charming voice.
Faten Barazi, owner of FB Production and Kamilya’s producer/business manager, announced that she was preparing a surprise in Kamilya’s voice, including a song in an Egyptian dialect and another in Algerian.
Barazi is also coordinating with Kamilya to kick-start her acting career after she received several offers.
Kamilya recently performed two successful concerts, the first of which was in the Lebanese capital Beirut, and the second in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.
An impressively large number of people attended the new year’s concert, in which the Algerian singer performed songs of great Arab stars, including Mohammed Abdo.

