Saudi Arabia

Al-Jubeir meets French foreign minister amid tense regional backdrop

ARAB NEWS
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris today.(SPA)

PARIS: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir met his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.
The pair discussed bilateral relations at the meeting which was also attended by other senior officials that included Saudi Ambassador to France, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Anqari, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting took place against a tense regional backdrop amid political turmoil in Iran where more than 20 people are reported to have died following several days of protests.
Al-Jubeir said that discussions with the French foreign minister were constructive and touched on efforts to combat terrorism as well as developments to the peace process and the situation in Syria, Yemen and Iran, Alekhbariya TV reported.

