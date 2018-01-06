  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia

NADA HAMEED | ARAB NEWS STAFF |
A photo taken on August 17, 2017 shows a Saudi employee checking his cell phone at his office in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Main Saudi mobile providers shocked consumers by suddenly hiking prices of data services up to 50 percent in line with the Jan. 1 application of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

Adel Abu Haimed, the spokesman for the CITC, told Arab News: “The CITC is launching an urgent investigation in light of complaints raised by users about the possibility of non-competitive practices and the monopoly in price fixing by some service providers.”

He added: “The CITC affirms that in regulating the telecommunications market, It intervenes in cases of price-fixing schemes coordinated by service providers at a given time.”

“Any infringing practices will be dealt promptly and strictly,” Abu Haimed said.

“There will be a statement after the completion of the investigation and the subsequent decisions taken.”

Nujood Qassem, a legal consultant, told Arab News: “The customer can file a complaint or communicate with the CITC if they were victims to any kind of violation, by submitting a complaint on the CITC website, including all the evidence indicating the damage or violation.”

It is mentioned on the CITC website that If there is a problem with any of the service providers licensed by the commission, a complaint must be made to the service provider through the forms provided by the service provider to its subscribers, while maintaining the complaint number and date.

The subscriber may also submit a complaint to the service provider via the CITC website, or by going to the commission in Riyadh or one of its offices in Jeddah or Dammam.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi value-added tax (VAT) saudi mobiles saudi mobile phones Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Insurance companies’ approval not necessary to treat emergency cases

The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has confirmed that treating emergency cases no longer...

Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Main Saudi mobile providers shocked consumers by suddenly hiking prices of data services up...

Saudi Insurance companies’ approval not necessary to treat emergency cases
Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia
Storyteller Tent at Saudi National Camel Festival
Special treatment for pilgrims to Islam's holiest city
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet Macron in Paris soon: Al-Jubeir
How can I help you? More women join Saudi tourism and hospitality industry
Latest News
Saudi Insurance companies’ approval not necessary to treat emergency cases
174 views
Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia
441 views
Storyteller Tent at Saudi National Camel Festival
79 views
The mysterious, ancient Nine Domes Mosque of northern Afghanistan
12 views
2 planes collide on the ground at Toronto’s airport
223 views
Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting 2nd child
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR