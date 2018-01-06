Communications commission opens urgent investigation in data price hike in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Main Saudi mobile providers shocked consumers by suddenly hiking prices of data services up to 50 percent in line with the Jan. 1 application of the Value Added Tax (VAT).Adel Abu Haimed, the spokesman for the CITC, told Arab News: “The CITC is launching an urgent investigation in light of complaints raised by users about the possibility of non-competitive practices and the monopoly in price fixing by some service providers.”He added: “The CITC affirms that in regulating the telecommunications market, It intervenes in cases of price-fixing schemes coordinated by service providers at a given time.”“Any infringing practices will be dealt promptly and strictly,” Abu Haimed said.“There will be a statement after the completion of the investigation and the subsequent decisions taken.”Nujood Qassem, a legal consultant, told Arab News: “The customer can file a complaint or communicate with the CITC if they were victims to any kind of violation, by submitting a complaint on the CITC website, including all the evidence indicating the damage or violation.”It is mentioned on the CITC website that If there is a problem with any of the service providers licensed by the commission, a complaint must be made to the service provider through the forms provided by the service provider to its subscribers, while maintaining the complaint number and date.The subscriber may also submit a complaint to the service provider via the CITC website, or by going to the commission in Riyadh or one of its offices in Jeddah or Dammam.