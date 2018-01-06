  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash

Middle-East

Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash

REUTERS |
This file photo shows an Egyptian pilot flying a hot air balloon over Egypt’s ancient temple city of Luxor. A hot air balloon carrying around 20 people including tourists crashed near Egypt’s ancient city of Luxor on Jan. 5, 2018.(AFP)

Related Articles

CAIRO: The public prosecutor in the sounthern Egyptian city of Luxor ordered the detention of four men pending an investigation into a hot air balloon crash that killed a South African tourist and injured several others, state news agency MENA said on Saturday.
State media blamed Friday’s crash, near Luxor, on poor weather conditions.
High winds and sandstorms swept the country on Friday, clouding the skies at Cairo’s main airport and forcing the closure of a number of Red Sea ports.
MENA did not say if charges had been brought against the four men, who include the pilot. Judicial sources said an initial investigation suggested that negligence could have contributed to the crash.
A South African man died and an Argentinian and two French tourists were being treated in hospital. A number of other tourists were also taken to Luxor International Hospital but released after a few hours.
Luxor, a city surrounded by ancient tombs and other historic sites, is one of the main focuses of Egypt’s tourism industry — a key revenue-earner that the government has been trying to revive after years of political turmoil.
Nineteen people, most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor in 2013 when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion.

Related Articles

Tags: Luxor HOT AIR BALLOON tourist killed

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor

BEIRUT: Regime and Russian air strikes on a rebel-held enclave near the Syrian capital killed at...

Protest in Sudan against rising bread prices

KHARTOUM: Police fired tear gas on Saturday at groups of students protesting in a central Sudanese...

Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor
Protest in Sudan against rising bread prices
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya
Egypt tightens security ahead of Coptic Christmas
Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox patriarch for land deals
Latest News
Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor
Coutinho nears Barcelona move — report
155 views
Saudi interior minister starts official Gulf tour
14 views
Top Turkish, German diplomats pledges to heal ties
193 views
Police arrest Israeli organ smuggling ‘mastermind’
50 views
Multiple avalanches in Indian-held Kashmir kill 11
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR