  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong

Sports

Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong

AFP |
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will use the Kooyong Classic starting Tuesday as a convenient emergency stop to gain much-needed match practice. (Reuters)

Related Articles

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will use the Kooyong Classic starting Tuesday as a convenient emergency stop to gain much-needed match practice as the pair return from injury in time for the Australian Open.
Not since the glory days of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras nearly two decades ago and more recently Roger Federer, has the long-time exhibition event hosted as distinguished a field.
The upcoming edition will feature five of the world’s top 10, including ATP Finals runner-up and two-time Kooyong champion David Goffin, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Croat Marin Cilic and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
Under the ad-hoc rules, late additions Nadal and Djokovic will be playing practice matches.
World number one Nadal, who missed the warm-up Brisbane International last week with a knee injury, is set for just one appearance on Tuesday when he faces France’s Richard Gasquet.
Djokovic, who hasn’t played competitively since a right elbow problem forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarter-finals in July, is due on court on Wednesday to play Thiem.
“The addition of both Novak and Rafa changes our schedule and the way we will run the four days but that’s what Kooyong is all about, we are here to help the players get ready for the Open,” said tournament director Peter Johnston.
The women’s draw, now into a second season after being introduced in 2017, includes new Hopman Cup champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, German Andrea Petkovic, Aussie teen Destanee Aiava and young Chinese star Wang Xinyu.
Pat Cash, the 1987 Australian Open winner who now coaches American CoCo. Vandeweghe, serves as official ambassador for the event and said it would be good preparation for Djokovic and Nadal.
“Everyone will be watching Rafa’s legs and Novak’s arm,” he said.
“It can make for a very exciting week of tennis. Both guys had good preparation, they just suffered setbacks. But when those come within a couple of weeks from the Australian Open, it’s a bit of a worry.
“They have to be absolutely ready, players can be quite anxious about it all.”
The first day of play features four matches, with Nadal against Gasquet, Goffin facing Carreno Busta and wayward Australian Bernard Tomic taking on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.
Among the women, young Australian Aiava plays Petkovic.

Related Articles

Tags: Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Kooyong Classic Roger Federer

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will use the Kooyong Classic starting Tuesday as a...

Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup in a day of shock results

NOTTINGHAM: FA Cup holders Arsenal were sensationally dumped out of the competition by Nottingham...

Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong
Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup in a day of shock results
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers IPL pay ‘on par with Ronaldo’
Female squash professionals including KSA player “making history” at Saudi tournament
Play abandoned in South Africa v India Test
Nick Kyrgios shows Australian Open credentials with Brisbane title
Latest News
Imam inaugurates move back to the Prophet’s Mihrab
7216 views
Snow falls in Tabuk at night, vanishes at sunrise
1390 views
Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong
Malaysia’s Mahathir named opposition PM candidate
92 views
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ wins best TV drama Globe
12 views
Update
Trump, Macron discuss North Korea, Iran — White House
139 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR