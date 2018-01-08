  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mercedes-Benz claims luxury pole position in 2017

Motoring

Mercedes-Benz claims luxury pole position in 2017

AFP |
The Mercedes logo is shown as the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is introduced at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, US on Nov. 18, 2015. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

FRANKFURT: Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world’s biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, particularly in China, enabling it to clock up another record year.
The Stuttgart-based group reported sales of around 2.3 million cars last year, an increase of almost 10 percent on the figure for 2016 and its seventh record year in a row.
Much of the growth was attributable to Mercedes’ breakneck expansion in China, where sales grew by 26 percent, and the ever-rising appeal of its SUVs, with the luxury four-wheel-drive vehicles accounting for more than one in three sales worldwide.
The group claimed its three-pointed star remained the top high-end car brand worldwide, after overtaking Munich-based rivals BMW in 2016.
BMW has yet to release full-year sales figures for 2017, but the latest release from November shows the group significantly lagging Mercedes.
“Success in our core business provides the basis for us to actively shape the mobility of the future,” said Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Mercedes parent company Daimler.
Like other carmakers, Mercedes is investing heavily in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, as well as more efficient, less polluting traditional motors.
Manufacturers are racing to polish up their environmental credentials and meet more stringent emissions requirements.

Related Articles

Tags: Mercedes Benz motoring car luxury Vehicle

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

Mercedes-Benz claims luxury pole position in 2017

FRANKFURT: Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world’s biggest luxury...

Audi recalls over 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak

DETROIT: Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the US and Canada to fix fuel lines that...

Mercedes-Benz claims luxury pole position in 2017
Audi recalls over 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak
Hyundai IONIQ reigns supreme at world car awards
‘Autonomous driving? We’ve had chauffeur-driven vehicles for years’
Bentley showcases exclusive Mulliner collection in Dubai
Private car ownership still has a future
Latest News
Egypt detains 2 policemen after detainee death sparks clashes
Andy Murray announces hip surgery, targets summer return
17 views
Update
Fire reported at N.Y.’s Trump Tower, two injured — officials
60 views
Special
Five things we learned from Sydney Ashes Test
28 views
Special
Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Al-Abed on the brink of being one of Asia’s best
136 views
Academy award-winner Russell Crowe lavishes praise on Turkish actor Kivanc Tatlitug
113 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR