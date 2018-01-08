Istanbul bombing defendant asks for release to stop children joining Daesh

Related Articles
The court adjourned the trial against 26 people accused of involvement in the 2016 attack at Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district, a favorite spot for tourists, until Jan. 24.
The Dogan News Agency quoted Atala Al Hassan Al Mayyouf as requesting his release during Monday’s hearing. He faces a life term in prison.
The suicide bomber, a Syrian identified as Nabil Fadli, was believed to be affiliated with Daesh.
The deadly attack, one of several to rock Turkey since 2015, also wounded 15 people.
