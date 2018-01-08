  • Search form

Middle-East

Istanbul bombing defendant asks for release to stop children joining Daesh

AP |
Police investigate the scene of the explosion in central Istanbul on January 12 2016, in which 12 people were killed. (AP)

ISTANBUL: Turkish media say a suspect accused of organizing a suicide bomb attack that killed 12 Germans has requested his release from jail, arguing that he needs to take care of his children who he says are at risk of joining Daesh.
The court adjourned the trial against 26 people accused of involvement in the 2016 attack at Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district, a favorite spot for tourists, until Jan. 24.
The Dogan News Agency quoted Atala Al Hassan Al Mayyouf as requesting his release during Monday’s hearing. He faces a life term in prison.
The suicide bomber, a Syrian identified as Nabil Fadli, was believed to be affiliated with Daesh.  
The deadly attack, one of several to rock Turkey since 2015, also wounded 15 people.

Tags: Turkey Daesh

