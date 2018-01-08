Pakistan cricket star Imran Khan wants to marry faith healer

ISLAMABAD: The party of Pakistan’s cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan says he has sent a proposal of marriage to a faith healer but that the woman has yet to decide on the matter.The 66-year-old Khan has earlier married and divorced two women, socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.Rumors about Imran Khan’s third marriage continued circulating on Monday though his party, Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf, on Sunday issued a statement saying that “if and when the proposal is accepted” by the lady in question, Bushra Maneka, the former cricket start will announce it.Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies’ man during his international cricket career.