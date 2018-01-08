  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • German-Russian man admits to Dortmund team bus bombing

Sports

German-Russian man admits to Dortmund team bus bombing

AFP |
Sergej W., no family name given due to German privacy laws, is charged with detonating three bombs targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus last April. (AP)

Related Articles

DORTMUND: A German-Russian man admitted Monday to carrying out a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team’s bus in an elaborate bid to make a fortune on the stock market.
“I deeply regret my actions,” said the man, identified only as Sergei W. in keeping with German convention in court cases to protect the identity of defendants.
In a statement handed to the court in the western German city, he insisted he did not aim to kill or hurt anyone.
The triple blast last April 11 shattered the team bus’s windows and left Spanish international Marc Bartra, 26, with a broken wrist, while a police officer suffered inner ear damage.
Prosecutors say the three fragmentation bombs each contained up to a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of a hydrogen peroxide mixture and around 65 cigarette-sized metal bolts, one of which ended up lodged in Bartra’s headrest.
After initial fears of a jihadist attack were dismissed, W. was arrested 10 days later.
Police charged the 28-year-old electrical technician with 28 counts of attempted murder as well as setting off explosions and causing serious bodily harm.
He had allegedly remotely set off the three explosive devices hidden in a hedge as the bus was leaving the team hotel for a Champions League match.
Prosecutors charge that W. had sought to profit from an anticipated plunge in the club’s stock market value by cashing in on so-called put options, essentially bets on a falling share price.
He was staying in the same Dortmund hotel as the players, had a view of where the bombs went off and had bought the put options on the team’s shares on the day of the attack, prosecutors said.
W. reportedly drew attention at the hotel, first by insisting on a window room facing the front and then, in the chaos after the blasts, by calmly walking into its restaurant to order a steak.
Dortmund, also known as BVB, is the only football club in Germany that is listed on the stock exchange.
If its share price had indeed plunged, W. could have made as much as 500,000 euros ($600,000) in profit, say prosecutors.
Instead, W. allegedly sold the options days after the attack, making just 5,900 euros.
A day after the attack, Dortmund played their postponed game against Monaco and lost, prompting then coach Thomas Tuchel to rail against UEFA for not giving the players time to come to terms with their fear before returning to the pitch.
W. faces life in prison if found guilty, although in Germany parole is usually granted after 15 years.
The trial is expected to run for 16 more days of hearings.

Related Articles

Tags: Germany Borussia Dortmund sergei w football

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Andy Murray announces hip surgery, targets summer return

LONDON: Andy Murray announced he had hip surgery in Australia on Monday and was hoping to return to...

Five things we learned from Sydney Ashes Test

Special

LONDON: An ill Joe Root was unable to resume his innings as Australia wrapped up a 4-0 Ashes win...

Andy Murray announces hip surgery, targets summer return
Five things we learned from Sydney Ashes Test
Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Al-Abed on the brink of being one of Asia’s best
Coutinho Barca start delayed by injury
Australia played the pressure moments better in this Ashes: James Anderson
South Africa collapse to 130 all out
Latest News
Egypt detains 2 policemen after detainee death sparks clashes
Andy Murray announces hip surgery, targets summer return
17 views
Update
Fire reported at N.Y.’s Trump Tower, two injured — officials
60 views
Special
Five things we learned from Sydney Ashes Test
28 views
Special
Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Al-Abed on the brink of being one of Asia’s best
136 views
Academy award-winner Russell Crowe lavishes praise on Turkish actor Kivanc Tatlitug
113 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR