King of Bahrain receives Saudi Interior Minister

MANAMA: King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain received here today Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud in the presence of Bahraini Interior Minister Lt-General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the King of Bahrain. In turn, the King of Bahrain sent his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.King Hamad stressed the depth of historic and fraternal relations binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was based on strong foundations of cooperation and coordination in all fields.The King of Bahrain lauded the bright stances of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman, in supporting the Bahrain, pointing out that Bahraini-Saudi relations are a model of distinguished relations between the two countries, based on principles of close fraternity, cohesion and solidarity.King Hamad also hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in enhancing GCC joint action and unifying efforts and speech among the six nations.He also stressed that these fraternal visits contribute to consolidating joint cooperation and coordination in the field of security, in light of the critical circumstances in the region.During the meeting, the latest developments at regional and international arenas were discussed.Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud then met with Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.During the meeting, they reviewed fraternal relations and means of further bolstering joint cooperation in all fields, in addition to regional and international developments.