  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian actress Yousra denies New York Times’ claims

Middle-East

Egyptian actress Yousra denies New York Times’ claims

Arab News |
Yousra

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Veteran Egyptian actress Yousra has announced that she will file an official complaint with the State Information Service against The New York Times’ Cairo bureau, according to Masrawy news portal.
Yousra was one of several famous Egyptian TV personalities listed in a report by the Times’ London-based international correspondent David D. Kirkpatrick on Saturday — “Tapes Reveal Egyptian Leaders’ Tacit Acceptance of Jerusalem Move” — who allegedly took orders from Egyptian intelligence officer Ashraf Al-Khouly to “persuade their viewers” to accept US President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.
The Times claimed to have an audio recording of telephone calls in which Al-Khouly instructed hosts of several popular talk shows that “instead of condemning the decision, they should persuade their viewers to accept it.”
The report caused outrage in Egypt’s artistic community. In a phone interview with TV show “Al-Asema” (The Capital) on Saturday, the president of Egypt’s Actors’ Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, announced that the syndicate supported Yousra in “suing these programs and websites that are playing against Egypt.”

Related Articles

Tags: Egypt Cairo

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Teachers in Iraq’s Mosul learn to cope with traumatized pupils

MOSUL: On a classroom whiteboard in the battered city of Mosul the words “rediscovering how to...

Egyptian actress Yousra denies New York Times’ claims

JEDDAH: Veteran Egyptian actress Yousra has announced that she will file an official complaint with...

Teachers in Iraq’s Mosul learn to cope with traumatized pupils
Egyptian actress Yousra denies New York Times’ claims
Sudanese students stone police on third day of bread price protests
Shafiq’s election withdrawal deprives El-Sisi of only serious rival
Maliki rejects joint electoral list with Abadi: Dawa Party
Syria regime unleashes its brutal air power on Idlib
Latest News
Alibaba founder Ma says will ‘seriously consider’ Hong Kong listing
1 views
Djokovic leads walking wounded at Australian Open
21 views
Trump gets boos and cheers in US south from football fans
24 views
North Korea offers to send high-level delegation to Olympics: Seoul
20 views
Obama lists Pakistani author’s book among his best of 2017
69 views
Gordon, Paul lead way as Rockets beat Bulls 116-107
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR