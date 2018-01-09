Egyptian actress Yousra denies New York Times’ claims

JEDDAH: Veteran Egyptian actress Yousra has announced that she will file an official complaint with the State Information Service against The New York Times’ Cairo bureau, according to Masrawy news portal.Yousra was one of several famous Egyptian TV personalities listed in a report by the Times’ London-based international correspondent David D. Kirkpatrick on Saturday — “Tapes Reveal Egyptian Leaders’ Tacit Acceptance of Jerusalem Move” — who allegedly took orders from Egyptian intelligence officer Ashraf Al-Khouly to “persuade their viewers” to accept US President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.The Times claimed to have an audio recording of telephone calls in which Al-Khouly instructed hosts of several popular talk shows that “instead of condemning the decision, they should persuade their viewers to accept it.”The report caused outrage in Egypt’s artistic community. In a phone interview with TV show “Al-Asema” (The Capital) on Saturday, the president of Egypt’s Actors’ Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, announced that the syndicate supported Yousra in “suing these programs and websites that are playing against Egypt.”