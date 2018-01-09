Pakistani cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan tweets about third marriage claims

JEDDAH: Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan took to Twitter Tuesday to respond to claims that he intended to marry faith healer Bushra Maneka.In a thread of six tweets, Khan lambasted ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mir Shakil Ur Rehman, the founder of news channel Geo TV, accusing them of running a smear campaign against him.He tweeted: “For three days I have been wondering have I looted a bank, or money laundered (billions) in (the) nation’s wealth, or ordered a model-town-like killing spree, or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these, but discovered I have committed a bigger crime — wanting to get married.“The vicious, gutter media campaign led by (the) NS (Nawaz Sharif) and MSR (Mir Shakil Ur Rehman) mafia does not bother me as respect and humiliation come from Allah Almighty,” he added.“However, my concern is for my children and the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS and MSR,” he wrote.“NS and MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way. All I ask of my well-wishers and supporters is that they pray I find personal happiness, which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of.”The 66-year-old politician previously married and divorced two women, socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan, the Associated Press reported this week.Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a conservative family. Khan has in the past approached her for spiritual healing.