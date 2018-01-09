  • Search form

Middle-East

Visa rule for expats going to work in UAE requires proof of ‘good behavior’

ARAB NEWS |
The new requirement will take effect from Feb. 4, 2018, but will not be required for visit and tourist visas, the report added. (Shutterstock)

People applying for a residency and work visa in the UAE will be required to supply a certificate of good conduct, state news agency WAM reported.
The new requirement will take effect from Feb. 4, 2018, but will not be required for visit and tourist visas, the report added.
The certificate must be issued by the expat’s home country, or the country they have lived in for the last five years – although the report did not state which organizations should provide the document.
But the report added that the document must be attested by UAE embassies, or oversees Customer Happiness Centers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The new rule comes as the UAE continues to push for safe and secure environment in the country.
Arab News has tried contacting the UAE government to get more information regarding the process, but at the time of publishing the story had received no response.

