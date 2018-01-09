  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

Business & Economy

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

AP |
The blog Primate Labs, a company that makes an app for measuring the speed of an iPhone’s processor, had published data that appeared to show slower performance in the Apple’s iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models as they aged.(AP)

Related Articles

PARIS: French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Apple over revelations it secretly slowed down older versions of its handsets.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday a probe was opened last week and is led by the French body in charge of fraud control, which is part of the finance ministry.
It follows a legal complaint filed in December by a French consumer rights group that aims to stop intentional obsolescence of goods by companies.
In France it is illegal to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product in order to encourage customers to replace it.
Apple apologized in December for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a move it said was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Lawsuits against the company have been filed in the US and Israel.

Related Articles

Tags: retail technology Apple iPhone France

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Kuwait-backed 007 carmaker Aston Martin targets London float

LONDON: British luxury carmaker Aston Martin is mulling a London stock market flotation, Bloomberg...

Airline Niki takes insolvency row to German federal court

KARLSRUHE, Germany: Niki, the Austrian arm of collapsed Air Berlin, has filed an appeal with...

Kuwait-backed 007 carmaker Aston Martin targets London float
Airline Niki takes insolvency row to German federal court
Oil price hits highest since May 2015 above $68 on tighter market
UK retailers lose sparkle over Christmas
France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones
Samsung expects record fourth-quarter profit of more than $14 billion
Latest News
Kuwait-backed 007 carmaker Aston Martin targets London float
France signs deals with China but warns against ‘pillaging’
1 views
Polish PM sacks key ministers in moves to mend EU ties
3 views
Exclusive
Pim Verbeek hails Oman’s ‘unbelievable’ Gulf Cup success
19 views
Rafael Nadal ‘feeling fine’ and ready for Australian Open
15 views
Over 3,700 protesters are behind bars, says Iranian lawmaker
308 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR