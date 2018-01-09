  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Malaysian Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Malaysian Prime Minister

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Malaysian Prime Minister. (SPA)

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammed Najib Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday at the Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh.
The two reviewed the bilateral relations and future cooperation between the two countries, as well as discussing the latest developments in the region.
The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mansour bin Mteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar bin Obaid Madani.
The meeting was also attended by Malaysian Minister of Islamic Affairs Jamil Kheir Bin Bahroum and Malaysia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Zainul Rahim Bin Zeinuddin.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia King Salman Prime Minister Mohammed Najib Abdul Razzaq Malaysia Malaysia-saudi realtions

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has welcomed a statement issued by Arab foreign ministers, who were meeting in...

Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabian city Narjan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest ballistic missile attack, carried out...

Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabian city Narjan
Saudi FM Jubeir arrives in Republic of Equatorial Guinea
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Malaysian Prime Minister
Saudi FM Jubeir meets with President of the Republic of Congo
Saudi Citizen Account Program processes nearly 145,000 applications since February ‘17 launch
Latest News
Nigeria, neighbors in joint op against Boko Haram leaders
Boeing set to top Airbus with 763 jets in 2017
9 views
Special
Virat Kohli needs India batsmen to improve for any chance in South Africa
13 views
Kuwait-backed 007 carmaker Aston Martin targets London float
39 views
France signs deals with China but warns against ‘pillaging’
27 views
Polish PM sacks key ministers in moves to mend EU ties
22 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR