Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets with Malaysian Prime Minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammed Najib Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday at the Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh.The two reviewed the bilateral relations and future cooperation between the two countries, as well as discussing the latest developments in the region.The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mansour bin Mteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar bin Obaid Madani.The meeting was also attended by Malaysian Minister of Islamic Affairs Jamil Kheir Bin Bahroum and Malaysia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Zainul Rahim Bin Zeinuddin.