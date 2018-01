MALABO: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir arrived on Tuesday in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on an official visit.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Agabito Mamba Mwai, met the Saudi FM at the airport of Malabo, the country’s capital.While on a short tour of African states, Jubeir met with the Guinean officials to speak about relations between the two countries and future cooperation.