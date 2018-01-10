  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Award-winning Pakistani journalist escapes kidnap attempt

Media

Award-winning Pakistani journalist escapes kidnap attempt

AFP |
Taha Siddiqui, the Pakistani bureau chief of Indian television channel WION, had previously complained of being harassed by authorities for publishing bold critiques of Pakistan’s security establishment. (Reuters)

Related Articles

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani journalist known for criticizing the powerful military said he had escaped an abduction attempt after being assaulted by armed men in Islamabad Wednesday, in the latest case involving forced disappearances in the turbulent country.
Taha Siddiqui, who won France’s highest journalism award the Albert Londres prize in 2014, said he was attacked by up to a dozen men en route to the airport in Rawalpindi but managed to escape before being kidnapped, suffering minor injuries during the scuffle.
“Safe and with police now. Looking for support in any way possible #StopEnforcedDisappearances,” wrote Siddiqui in a tweet posted on a fellow journalist’s account.


Siddiqui, the Pakistani bureau chief of Indian television channel WION and who has reported for France 24, had previously complained of being harassed by authorities for publishing bold critiques of the country’s security establishment.
Human rights and media groups voiced concern over the incident, saying the use of violence against journalists was troubling.
“This is extremely worrying and reinforces the fear that human rights groups and media organizations have voiced for a while now that the Pakistan government views violence as an instrument of dealing with dissenting voices,” Human Rights Watch country representative Saroop Ijaz said.
“This is also a reflection of the impunity that has existed for a long time, and has been increasing recently,” he said.
The Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists said it had contacted Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal “to direct the concerned officials to investigate the incident of attempted kidnapping of a senior journalist.”
The attack comes months after prominent reporter Ahmed Noorani was also savagely beaten and stabbed in the head after being dragged out of his car in Islamabad by armed assailants.
Pakistan has a long history of enforced disappearances, particularly in conflict zones near the border with Afghanistan, or in restive southwestern Balochistan province.
The country routinely ranks among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers, and reporting critical of the powerful military is considered a red flag, with reporters at times detained, beaten and even killed for running afoul of the security establishment.

Related Articles

Tags: media Pakistan Taha Siddiqui

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Award-winning Pakistani journalist escapes kidnap attempt

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani journalist known for criticizing the powerful military said he had escaped...

Reuters journalists charged with violating Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act

Update

BANGKOK: Prosecutors in Myanmar formally charged two journalists from the Reuters news agency on...

Award-winning Pakistani journalist escapes kidnap attempt
Reuters journalists charged with violating Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act
Video kills the radio star as more in Saudi Arabia, UAE turn to streaming
France to close Charlie Hebdo investigation in 2018
Google Doodle celebrates Egyptian poet Farouk Shousha
Former US president Bill Clinton calls for release of Reuters journalists in Myanmar
Latest News
'Voodoo not part of Romelu Lukaku's life or beliefs' says his spokesman
Soy foam proves key to Ford’s push to use renewables
2 views
Turkish Airlines introduces new inflight toys to delight its young travelers
2 views
Qabala joins Air Arabia’s Azerbaijan network
2 views
GSCCO’s Jubail Value Proposition event to showcase innovative operational solutions
2 views
Truxapp projects $1bn in revenues by 2022
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR