Security forces open fire on Yemen detainees, wounding 12

CAIRO: Family members and a detainee say Yemeni security forces this week opened fire on detainees in the southern port city of Aden, wounding 12.According to the detainee and two family members visiting their jailed kin, the incident took place on Sunday in the Beir Ahmed 2 detention center. The facility is part of an anti-terror campaign which set up a network of secret prisons to hold hundreds of terror detainees.The detainee, one of the 12 wounded, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers opened fire to halt a protest by the detainees against restrictions on closer contact with visitors.Both the detainee and the relatives spoke on condition of anonymity because they fear retribution from prison authorities.