  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Man suspected of funneling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court

World

Man suspected of funneling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court

REUTERS |
This photo taken on April 23, 2014 shows France’s former Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin (C) and businessman Alexandre Djouhri (L) attending a football match. Djouhri was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday. (AFP)
LONDON: A French businessman suspected by investigators of funnelling money from former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign was granted bail when he appeared at a London court on Wednesday.
Alexandre Djouhri, 58, was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday on an international arrest warrant issued by France.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to apply for bail which was granted on condition that he pays security of £1 million ($1.35 million), surrenders his passport, lives in a specified area of London and reports to police daily.
A full extradition hearing will start on April 17.
Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as “grotesque.”
Djouhri opposes extradition to France. His lawyer Mark Summers said there was a “political genesis” to the allegations against him and noted that a French inquiry into them has been running for several years with no decision having been made to charge anyone.
“As far as the main allegations are concerned, the understanding is that there hasn’t been any evidence uncovered,” Summers told the court.
He said that Djouhri, who holds joint French and Algerian nationality, is a company director of a firm that deals with sanitation, water treatment and solar energy, earning about £200,000 a year and has been based in Switzerland since the 1990s.
According to French media reports over the years, Djouhri had a long career acting as a discreet intermediary between business and political figures in France and North Africa.
Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial in a separate campaign finance investigation related to events in 2012, when he ran for a second term but was defeated by Francois Hollande.
Tags: Alexandre Djouhri Nicolas Sarkozy Libya

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man suspected of funneling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court

LONDON: A French businessman suspected by investigators of funnelling money from former Libyan...

Head of Mouride brotherhood dies in Senegal

DAKAR: The head of the influential Mouride brotherhood of Muslims in West Africa has died,...

Man suspected of funneling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court
Head of Mouride brotherhood dies in Senegal
Catalan separatists agree to re-elect ousted president Puigdemont
Pakistan “partially” suspends intel cooperation with the US: Defense Minister
Sri Lankan lawmakers exchange blows over corruption claims
Malaysia to pay US firm up to $70 million if it finds missing MH370 aircraft
Latest News
Man suspected of funneling Libyan cash to Sarkozy granted bail by UK court
3 views
Security forces open fire on Yemen detainees, wounding 12
7 views
Oprah mocked for close ties with Weinstein following potential 2020 bid
133 views
Special
Trump to argue ‘America First’ at World Economic Forum in Davos
42 views
Iran could greatly increase uranium enrichment, says spokesman
59 views
Head of Mouride brotherhood dies in Senegal
130 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR