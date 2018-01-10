England’s Joe Root ready to play in ODIs

LONDON: Joe Root is expected to be fit for Sunday’s one-day series opener against Australia as he continues to recover from the illness that saw him bowled over during the fifth and final Ashes Test.The Test captain, who was hospitalized during the match in Sydney, returned to training on Wednesday after receiving treatment for gastroenteritis, which forced him to retire hurt on the final day of England’s 4-0 Test series defeat to the hosts.But over the worst, he is back in action and raring to go.“He’s obviously a lot better than he was on Monday,” England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said.“He’s up and about so I think a few more days and his bug should have gone. He’s a huge part of our side so we’re desperate for him to be fit and well. I‘m sure he will rest up and try and get his energy back.”Ahead of a busy international schedule, including home Test matches against India and Pakistan, England coach Trevor Bayliss has urged Root to skip the 2018 Indian Premier League.Root, however, remains keen to play in limited-overs competitions to prepare himself for the next year’s 50-over World Cup in England.“We had that discussion a few days ago, I suggested to him that he shouldn’t play, that he should have a break,” Bayliss said.“He feels that whenever he’s had a break in the last couple of years, it’s always been a T20 series. He wants to play in 50-over World Cups and T20 World Cups.”