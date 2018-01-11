  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • German TV apologizes over age error in refugee romance film

World

German TV apologizes over age error in refugee romance film

AP |
A German TV station has apologized after revising the age of a Syrian refugee featured in a documentary. Here Syrian refugees arrive in Germany in a 2016 file photo. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

BERLIN: A German TV station has apologized after revising the age of a Syrian refugee featured in a documentary about a teenage romance.
Children’s channel Kika came under fire this week for initially claiming the protagonist’s age was 17, then changing it to 19.
The move has fueled public debate about how to ensure asylum-seekers claiming to be under 18 are actually minors, entitling them to additional support and protection.
Some politicians have called for age checks using X-ray or DNA tests, but experts question their precision.
Anti-migrant groups also accused Kika of failing to challenge the protagonist’s conservative attitude toward his 16-year-old German girlfriend.
Kika’s sister channel HR, which produced the documentary, said Wednesday the couple were deeply shaken by the debate surrounding their relationship, but they remained together.

Related Articles

Tags: refugees Syrian refugees Germany Middle East Europe refugee crisis Syria

Comments

MORE FROM World

Actor Javier Bardem backs Spanish activist facing trial for saving migrants

DAKAR: A Spanish activist who alerts coast guards to migrants drowning at sea appeared in court in...

Iran nuclear deal: What happens next?

Special

LONDON: While most experts anticipate US President Donald Trump will extend waivers on sanctions...

Actor Javier Bardem backs Spanish activist facing trial for saving migrants
Iran nuclear deal: What happens next?
Erdogan calls on Putin to end northern Syria attacks by regime forces
US service member in Afghanistan wounded in possible insider attack
Greek PM asks church for restraint in Macedonia name row
Iranian cleric leaves Germany under threat of prosecution over death sentences
Latest News
Actor Javier Bardem backs Spanish activist facing trial for saving migrants
2 views
Special
Iran nuclear deal: What happens next?
4 views
Third night of unrest in Tunisia as hundreds arrested
18 views
Stevie Wonder wows crowd on ‘smart’ piano at tech show
9 views
Erdogan calls on Putin to end northern Syria attacks by regime forces
33 views
US service member in Afghanistan wounded in possible insider attack
20 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR