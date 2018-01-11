Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision

MELBOURNE: The Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has defended the decision to invite Maria Sharapova to the draw ceremony.

Serena Williams, the defending champion, is missing the tournament, and in her place organizers controversially chose Sharapova to represent the women.

The Russian, a former champion in Melbourne, entered Margaret Court Arena carrying the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the same venue she failed a doping test for meldonium two years ago.

Tiley said he had no issue with the decision, pointing to Sharapova’s status as a former champion — she lifted the trophy in 2008.

In the absence of Williams and Victoria Azarenka, who is currently fighting for the custody of her son Leo, Sharapova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber are the only former winners in the draw.