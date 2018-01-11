  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision

Sports

Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision

ARAB NEWS |
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 11, 2018. Russia's Maria Sharapova holds the Women's singles trophy during the official draw ceremony ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray
MELBOURNE: The Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has defended the decision to invite Maria Sharapova to the draw ceremony.
Serena Williams, the defending champion, is missing the tournament, and in her place organizers controversially chose Sharapova to represent the women.
The Russian, a former champion in Melbourne, entered Margaret Court Arena carrying the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the same venue she failed a doping test for meldonium two years ago.
Tiley said he had no issue with the decision, pointing to Sharapova’s status as a former champion — she lifted the trophy in 2008.
In the absence of Williams and Victoria Azarenka, who is currently fighting for the custody of her son Leo, Sharapova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber are the only former winners in the draw.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision

MELBOURNE: The Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has defended the decision to invite...

Saudi Arabia U23 penalty hero wants to take momentum into AFC Iraq clash

LONDON: Rakan Al-Anaz, the penalty hero from the 2-2 draw with Jordan, wants Saudi Arabia to carry...

Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision
Saudi Arabia U23 penalty hero wants to take momentum into AFC Iraq clash
Warring Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho 'out of their minds'
Rio Ferdinand mocked for 5 a.m. workout post as fans question his ‘time’ skills during dark UK winter
New Australian Open rules to prevent first-round injury withdrawals
Kevin Durant becomes 44th NBA player to join 20,000-point club
Latest News
Australian Open organizer defends Maria Sharapova draw decision
Egyptian prosecutor orders probe into New York Times’ Jerusalem report
6 views
Saudi Arabia U23 penalty hero wants to take momentum into AFC Iraq clash
3 views
Warring Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho 'out of their minds'
11 views
UK denies Assange diplomatic status after Ecuador request
45 views
German TV apologizes over age error in refugee romance film
37 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR