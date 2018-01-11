US task force to probe Hezbollah ‘narcoterror’

  • Search form

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department announced Thursday creation of a special task force to investigate what it called “narcoterrorism” by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
The unit will comprise specialists on money-laundering, drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime, targeting Iran ally Hezbollah’s sprawling network, which reaches across Africa and into Central and South America, the department said.
“The Justice Department will leave no stone unturned in order to eliminate threats to our citizens from terrorist organizations and to stem the tide of the devastating drug crisis,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“The team will initiate prosecutions that will restrict the flow of money to foreign terrorist organizations as well as disrupt violent international drug trafficking operations.”

