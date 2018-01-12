  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi prisoner admits: ‘Hezbollah expert came to train us’

Middle-East

Houthi prisoner admits: ‘Hezbollah expert came to train us’

ARAB NEWS |
A screen grab from the video shown on Al-Hadath released by the Yemeni National Army of a Houthi prisoner. (Screenshot)

Related Articles

LONDON: The Yemeni National Army released a video on Thursday of a Houthi militia prisoner in the Al-Jawf region who confessed to receiving training along with dozens of others at the hands of Lebanese Hezbollah soldiers.
He confirmed on the tape distributed by Al-Hadath that he was given training by an artillery and rocket expert along with 39 Houthi soldiers. After this, the group were posted on the Al-Jawf, Sa’da and Hajjah fronts in areas that border Saudi Arabia.
He also revealed that theoretical training took place in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a whilst practical training took place in another area. He said that the expert, only known as “Sajid”, used to come to train them weekly and added that he was Lebanese and had fought in Iraq.
On January 8, the Houthi leader in charge of the Al-Hays and Al-Khokha fronts in Yemen surrendered himself to UAE forces. He also expressed his readiness to work with Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia.

Related Articles

Tags: Yemen Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia Middle East

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

CAIRO: Former military chief of staff General Sami Anan will run in Egypt’s upcoming presidential...

Europeans ‘wrongly interpret’ US enforcement of Iran deal

LONDON: European leaders vowed to stand by the Iran nuclear deal on Thursday as US President Donald...

Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election
Europeans ‘wrongly interpret’ US enforcement of Iran deal
Israel approves 1,122 new settlement units
Syrian opposition dismisses regime’s claim of breakthrough at air base
Iraqi PM seeks electoral alliance with Popular Mobilization Units
Houthi prisoner admits: ‘Hezbollah expert came to train us’
Latest News
Messi nets 2 as Barcelona beats Celta 5-0 to reach Copa quarters
76 views
Facing critics, Facebook wants feeds to be more ‘meaningful’
82 views
Saudi central bank lifts loan-to-value rate for 1st-time-buyer mortgages
224 views
Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election
120 views
Europeans ‘wrongly interpret’ US enforcement of Iran deal
278 views
Special
Israel approves 1,122 new settlement units
57 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR