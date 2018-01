Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

CAIRO: Former military chief of staff General Sami Anan will run in Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, the party he leads said on Thursday, days after the most serious potential challenger to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pulled out.An election commission said on Monday Egypt would hold the vote on March 26-28, with a run-off on April 24-26. Candidates must register between Jan 20 and 29.“The party leaders took a decision for General Sami Anan’s candidacy and informed him of the decision and there was no problem at all and no objection,” from him, said Sami Balah, the secretary general of the Arabism Egypt Party.Balah said party members and officials across the country had been contacted about collecting the required votes of nomination, starting from Saturday.Election regulations stipulate that would-be candidates must obtain the backing of at least 20 members of parliament for their candidacy or be supported by at least 25,000 eligible voters in at least 15 governorates.The party will hold a news conference in the next few days for Anan to officially announce his candidacy, said Ragab Helal, a leading member in the party and member of parliament.Anan’s candidacy news came days after former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, and Sissi’s most serious competition, said he was no longer considering running for president in this year’s elections.