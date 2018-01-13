  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran economy faces ‘layers of uncertainty’ after Trump statement

Business & Economy

Iran economy faces ‘layers of uncertainty’ after Trump statement

AFP |
Iranian cross the road in Sadeqyeh Square in the capital Tehran on January 13, 2018. (AFP)

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Even with President Donald Trump continuing to waive nuclear sanctions, Iran’s economy remains hobbled by US restrictions but some diplomats in Tehran remain quietly confident for the future.
The real problem in Iran right now, everyone in the international business community agrees, is uncertainty.
That was not helped by Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would waive nuclear-related sanctions, but only once more and that Europe must work with Washington to “fix the deal’s disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw.”
“No one has any idea what’s going on. Trump has introduced so many layers of uncertainty,” a Western trade official in Tehran told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“That’s not necessarily negative. Things could actually improve if Trump pulls out of the deal. The Europeans could stay and the EU could provide protections for its industries against US sanctions,” he said.
“Or things could get even worse. We just don’t know.”
On the surface, Trump’s vitriolic stance appears disastrous for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which lifted many sanctions in exchange for curbs to the country’s nuclear program.
Even as he confirmed the waiver of nuclear sanctions on Friday, Trump added yet more sanctions related to human rights and Iran’s missile program, adding to a vast web of restrictions that have scared off many Western companies.
Major foreign banks have been particularly cautious of re-entering Iran, dreading a repeat of the record-breaking $8.9 billion penalty levelled on France’s BNP Paribas for breaching US sanctions on Iran and other countries.
There seems little hope of hitting the government target of $50 billion in foreign investment per year, with the government saying less than $3.4 billion was achieved in 2016.
But European diplomats say a lot is happening behind the scenes.
Deals for things like industrial equipment, solar parks and dairy farms have been quietly building over the past two years.
“I’m still cautiously optimistic,” said a European diplomat.
“Many firms have invested so much they can’t pull out. They will find a way to make it work whatever Trump does.”
The big difference under Trump is secrecy.
“Deals are going on in complete silence. There’s no advantage to discussing it. Many have interests in the US or an American investor. They don’t want to make themselves a target,” said the Western trade official.
Some bigger firms — particularly the French — have been less coy.
French energy giant Total signed a $5 billion gas deal in June, while carmakers Peugeot and Renault have already reopened production lines.
Italy pointedly announced a $6 billion credit line for development projects just days before Trump’s latest attack on the deal.
“The divide between Europe and the US is widening. It’s been more than a year that President Trump is trying to undermine this deal but he’s basically failing,” said Farid Dehdilani, international affairs adviser for the Iranian Privatization Organization.
Nonetheless, the initial excitement that accompanied the nuclear deal has evaporated.
“I was working in the stock market when the deal was signed, and we were so excited and hopeful, but when I check with friends in brokerages now, nothing is happening,” said Tehran-based economic analyst Navid Kalhor.
“The only sectors that get any interest are commodities: oil, mining, petrochemicals. But oil money cannot solve all our problems,” he said.
Iran’s return to international oil markets helped propel its economic growth rate to more than 12 percent last year, but unemployment remains huge and the energy sector can only create few jobs at a time.
“Look at the protests — ordinary people are not optimistic about the future,” said Kalhor, referring to the deadly unrest that rocked dozens of Iranian cities over the new year, sparked by anger over unemployment and poor governance.
“We need better and more reliable trade partners, and more access to international markets. We are mostly borrowing money rather than attracting investment. This can cause more problems in future when we have to service our debts. It’s a vicious circle,” he added.
The problem, many Iranians are quick to emphasise, does not lie just with Trump.
Years of mismanagement and corruption would make Iran a tricky investment destination even without US antagonism.
“We have to facilitate foreign investment by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy: the three or four months needed to get permits, for instance,” said Dehdilani.
“In the end, the success of the nuclear deal relies on Iranians.”

Related Articles

Tags: Iran US Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal economy

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless UK backs rescue

LONDON: British building and services company Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless...

GM’s new Chevy Silverado bids for more US pickup profits

DETROIT: General Motors Co. on Saturday will fire a new round in the battle for profits from one of...

Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless UK backs rescue
GM’s new Chevy Silverado bids for more US pickup profits
Turkish Airlines signs deal to boost Airbus fleet
Shaker Group promotes LG energy-efficient solutions at Jeddah expo
BA announces perfect way for Saudi residents to enjoy holiday adventure
Barclays report: Equities to continue outperforming bonds in 2018
Latest News
Exclusive
Abadi in an electoral alliance with Popular Mobilization Units
11 views
Special
Turkish military preps for new Afrin operation in Syria
29 views
Special
Afghan diplomats seek extension for refugees in Pakistan
21 views
Special
National Assembly bill for tribal areas widely lauded in Pakistan
12 views
Syrian pulled from rubble mourns ‘martyred’ son
20 views
Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless UK backs rescue
43 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR