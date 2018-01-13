  • Search form

Tunisia plans to increase aid for poor families amid unrest

REUTERS |
Tunisian protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations against rising prices and tax increases in Tunisia Jan. 12, 2018. (Reuters)
TUNIS: Tunisia plans to increase support for poor families and needy people, a government source said on Saturday, after protests broke out in the North African country.
The source did not give more details but it was the first time an official talked about increasing aid since protests, some of them violent, broke out on Monday against austerity measures imposed by the government to cut a budget deficit.
Activists and the opposition have called for fresh protests on Sunday, the seventh anniversary of the toppling of autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, the first leader to fall in the 2011 “Arab Spring” protests that swept the region.
The protests draw on anger over price and tax increases included in this year’s budget that took effect on Jan. 1.
The government has blamed the opposition and “troublemakers” for stoking unrest, a charge the opposition has denied.
Almost 800 people have been arrested for vandalism and violence such as throwing petrol bombs at police stations, the interior ministry said on Friday.
Prices have increased for fuel and some consumer goods, while taxes on cars, phone calls, the Internet, hotel accommodation and other items have also gone up.
Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring: the one Arab country to topple a long-serving leader in that year’s uprisings without triggering widespread violence or civil war. Tunisian politicians were awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for achieving non-violent change.
But Tunisia has had nine governments since Ben Ali’s overthrow, none of which have been able to resolve deep-rooted economic problems. The economy worsened since a vital tourism sector was nearly wiped out by a wave of deadly militant attacks in 2015, and has yet to recover despite improved security. 
