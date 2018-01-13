  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish tax authorities scrutinize Messi’s foundation

Sports

Spanish tax authorities scrutinize Messi’s foundation

AFP |
FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP)

Related Articles

MADRID: Spanish tax authorities are investigating whether payments from FC Barcelona to Lionel Messi’s foundation were used to help the player evade taxes, Spanish daily El Mundo reported on Saturday.
The newspaper, which has acquired Football Leaks documents, reported that the club gave the foundation “at least 12.7 million euros ($15.5 million) between 2010 and 2016.”
The paper said that the payments from Barca represented 71.5 percent of the foundation’s revenue between 2013 and 2016.
The foundation says on its website that it “was created in 2007 with the wish that all children should have the same opportunities to make their dreams come true, and to promote equality in education and health.”
Between 2010 and the official registration of the foundation in June 2013, the club reduced the corporate tax they paid on the money by 35 percent, in line with rules on donations to charities.
Those payments raised the suspicions of the authorities which, in January 2016, began to investigate whether the money had been “remunerative” and evaded corporate and income tax. In April 2016, tax investigators visited the Barcelona offices — not for the first time in recent years.
After the official scrutiny began, the club stopped making the deductions from their donations and started withholding 45 percent for taxes suggesting, the newspaper said, that the payments “were considered part of the salary” of the Argentine star.
El Mundo said that the club had urged Messi, already being investigated for a 4.1 million-euro tax fraud relating to his image rights, to “regularise the donations to his foundation.” In the image rights case, Messi and his father, Jorge, were found guilty in 2016.
El Mundo said that, by law, 70 percent of a charity’s revenue should be spent on the aims for which it was created but a report in another Spanish newspaper, ABC, found the foundation’s accounts were full of gaps but included large sums spent on external consultants, rent and refurbishing its offices or transferred to its branch in Argentina.
According to documents examined by El Mundo, a tax settlement was paid to the Spanish treasury, in theory by Messi but ultimately by Barca, which made up the amount in a complex transaction days before the player signed a new contract last November.
That contract, which runs until 2021, will pay Messi more than 100 million euros a year including salary and image rights according to information published on Friday by the European Investigation Collaborations, which includes El Mundo.

Related Articles

Tags: Lionel Messi Messi Foundation football soccer sports

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI, take series

DUNEDIN: New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 183 runs in the third one-day international in Dunedin on...

Spanish tax authorities scrutinize Messi’s foundation

MADRID: Spanish tax authorities are investigating whether payments from FC Barcelona to Lionel...

New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI, take series
Spanish tax authorities scrutinize Messi’s foundation
North Korea says IOC is considering South Korea’s proposal for united women’s hockey team
Tennis: Federer impressed by Kyrgios form
Virat Kohli calls for India calm ahead of Pretoria Test
Centurion Test preview: 5 things we can expect from India, South Africa
Latest News
Left-wing German Social Democrats lobby against Merkel alliance
Helicopter crashes on way to Indian oil rig, killing 5
New Zealand beat Pakistan in 3rd ODI, take series
358 views
Austria’s leader to Europe: ‘Judge us on our actions’
1 views
Czech presidential vote: Zeman scores with anti-immigration talk
3 views
Pakistan’s Baluchistan region elects new chief minister amid turmoil
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR