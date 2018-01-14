Saudi-Japan Business Forum begins in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko will lead a trade delegation of 60 Japanese companies at the Saudi Arabia-Japan Business Forum on Sunday in Riyadh under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qasabi.The forum has been organized by the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) to discuss investment partnerships under the banner of “Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.”Ahmed Almusained, PR and media manager of SAGIA, told Arab News that the SAGIA will also host the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” exhibition during the forum, which will highlight the investment opportunities the Kingdom offers in various regions, and it will be attended by public sector leaders, businessmen, economists, and innovators.According to a statement from SAGIA, its governor, Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, will also attend the event which will be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.The 60 Japanese companies represent the energy, electricity, infrastructure, logistics, health, entertainment, agriculture and food, information technology, and banking and financial services sectors in Japan.Japan is considered a key trade partner of the Kingdom. The volume of trade between the two countries reached SR117.9 billion ($31.43 billion) in 2015. Saudi exports to Japan stood at SR80.6 billion. Saudi imports from Japan reached SR37.2 billion, a trade balance of SR43.3 billion in favor of the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.