Saudi crown prince orders transfer of Kuwaiti child to Riyadh for treatment

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the transfer of a Kuwaiti child from Hafr Al-Batin to Riyadh for treatment, state media reported.

Eleven-month-old Noora Al-Mutairi requires treatment for pneumonia and will be transferred from a maternity hospital in the Eastern Province city to King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children, King Abdulaziz Medical City, National Guard in the Saudi capital upon the crown prince’s request.