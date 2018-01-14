Yahlive expands its South Asian provision with a further 35 TV channels

The satellite operator Yahlive and Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator Entertainment and Reality TV Hub (EARTH) have announced the addition of 35 TV channels, catering to the South Asian viewers in the GCC, in a bid to curb piracy and support efforts to eliminate illegal viewing platforms in the region.The UAE-based operator aims to create an official South Asian TV entertainment hub in the GCC with a selection of channels, including the first HD Indian TV channel titled ‘Minerva’ and 35 Pakistani channels.“Our goal is to partner with as many South Asian broadcasters as possible to cater to the viewing needs of the audience,” Sami Boustany, Chief Executive Officer of Yahlive explained.“With the South Asian community in the GCC and its neighboring countries growing at an exponential rate, we observed a gap in this market and committed to develop premium content to cater to the demand, while keeping in mind the available resources for television viewing and respecting all legal requirements.”Set up at Cabsat 2018 as a multicultural themed TV facility, the Yahlive stand, located in Zaabeel Hall 1, plays tribute to the various cultures and countries whose channels are broadcast by the operator. The stand also serves as a network-and-watch space where visitors can view the various channels and promos as they enjoy carefully selected delicacies including Emirati coffee, Moroccan tea and Middle Eastern sweets.Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Yahlive was launched in 2011 as a joint venture between the satellite operator SES and Yahsat, also based in the UAE. Yahlive has been operating a network to broadcast free-to-air high-quality satellite television and positively impacts the lives of its viewers by remaining connected through language and content.