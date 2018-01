DUBAI: UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Dubai’s Zabeel Palace on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.During the meeting they discussed relations between the two countries and developments in the region.The meeting was attended by UAE Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammad bin Rashid as well as an official delegation to the Saudi Arabian minister of interior.